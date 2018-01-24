Man pleads guilty to killing wife who disappeared in 2016

A Memphis man pleaded guilty to murder charges after his wife was found dead.

Randall Freeman was in court Wednesday morning. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his wife, Keila Freeman. She was found dead in December 2017--more than one year after she disappeared.

Keila went missing in September 2016. Her husband told police she came home but never walked inside. Her keys were later found, still in the ignition of her car. Her purse was found inside the home, along with her jeans and debit card, which were on the floor.

Randall Freeman was already in jail when his wife's remains were found. He was charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder after he was accused of setting fire to the home of a man whom he believed his wife was seeing.

