Do you believe in fairies? Finding Neverland inspires audiences at Orpheum Theatre

Memphis police are investigating a robbery in East Memphis.More >>
Memphis police are investigating a robbery in East Memphis.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found strangled to death.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was found strangled to death.More >>
A man assaulted a ride share driver during a trip from Southaven to Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man assaulted a ride share driver during a trip from Southaven to Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
More than 114,000 people across 31 Mid-South counties don't know where their next meal will come from, according to the Mid-South Food Bank.More >>
More than 114,000 people across 31 Mid-South counties don't know where their next meal will come from, according to the Mid-South Food Bank.More >>
A Broadway musical that is sure to have you thinking wonderful thoughts and hoping to fly is now playing at Orpheum Theatre.More >>
A Broadway musical that is sure to have you thinking wonderful thoughts and hoping to fly is now playing at Orpheum Theatre.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the deceased suspect in Tuesday morning's officer-involved shooting as 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
The big cat used to roam most every state east of the Mississippi River, from the Canadian border and as far south as South Carolina and parts of Tennessee.More >>
The big cat used to roam most every state east of the Mississippi River, from the Canadian border and as far south as South Carolina and parts of Tennessee.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>
The court proceeding is the latest step as authorities seek to sever ties between David and Louise Turpin and their 13 children, whom the parents are accused of torturing and abusing.More >>