Police searching for Walgreens robbery suspects

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a robbery in East Memphis.

The robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. at Walgreens on Quince Rd. 

One of the two suspects was wearing a green bandana. 

They got away in a red four door vehicle with TN license plate 4875B2. 

No injuries have been reported. 

