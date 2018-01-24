MPD: Man sexually assaulted ride share driver

A man assaulted a ride share driver during a trip from Southaven to Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers arrested Jeffrey Kollat and charged him with sexual battery for what they said he did to a ride share driver.

The driver picked him up in Southaven and drove him into Memphis.

The driver said Kollat grabbed her breast and tried to put his hand down the front of her pants, while she was driving. She said he also grabbed her hand and refused to let her use her phone.

When the driver stopped the vehicle, Kollat put his hands around the driver's neck and refused to let her get out of the car. She was able to get the attention of four men who were walking near her car.

The men forced their way into her car and removed Kollat, who could be heard saying, "Oh man, I should have finished!"

Kollat turned himself into officers when a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He said he does not remember anything from the ride, because he was intoxicated.

