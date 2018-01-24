MS schools deciding whether or not to make up snow days

After two snowstorms in the Mid-South, many school districts are working to find out if they must make up missed days.

Last week, Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant issued a state of emergency for districts impacted by the snow. That allows each district to shorten academic calendars if it's not feasible to meet the required 180 days of school.

On Monday, the Oxford School Board approved shortening their calendar to 179 days.

WMC Action News 5 also reached out to officials with the DeSoto County School District, who missed five days of school because of snow.

School officials said they will make an announcement about makeup days by the end of the school day on Friday, Feb. 2.

That decision will need approval by the school board, which will meet the day before on Feb. 1.

