Backyard Burger temporarily closes after fire causes almost $100K in damage

A Germantown restaurant is closed after a fire on Tuesday caused nearly $100,000 in damage.

When firefighters arrived at the Backyard Burger on West Street, they said fire and smoke were coming from a vent on the roof.

The cause of the fire was grease buildup in the grill vent system.

The restaurant is working to make repairs and plans to reopen in the near future.

