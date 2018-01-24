MS’s free community college bill moves forward - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MS’s free community college bill moves forward

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Mississippi state capitol building (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Mississippi state capitol building (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
JACKSON, MS (WMC) -

A proposal for free tuition at community colleges in Mississippi is gaining traction.

Tuesday, the state House passed the bill known as the "Mississippi Career-Tech Scholars Program."

It would establish scholarships to help people earn two-year degrees in fields identified as being in-demand in the workforce.

“To provide more opportunity for Mississippi community college students who qualify for targeted workforce training,” Governor Phil Bryant said. “We must increase our workforce and we must do it now."

The bill now moves to the Senate for more work.

The Senate has its own proposal, which now awaits debate in committees.

