MPD to host recruitment meet-and-greet

Memphis Police Department will host a meet-and-greet Thursday for people interested in joining the force.

The event will be held at the Hilton on Ridge Lake Boulevard and will be a chance for potential employees to discuss starting a new career.

The starting annual base salary for Memphis police is about $40,000.

The meet-and-greet will be from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., then resume from 5 to 7 p.m.

Click their Facebook post below for more information.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.