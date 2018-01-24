Ordinance to allow open containers on South Main withdrawn - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Ordinance to allow open containers on South Main withdrawn

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A city council proposal to allow drinking out in the open on South Main Street has been withdrawn.

The ordinance to allow people to drink alcohol on the street was first introduced in November. 

Some business owners on South Main said the ordinance would bring an atmosphere similar to the one on Beale Street.

Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings came out against this ordinance.

