City moves forward with de-annexing two areas from Memphis

Efforts to de-annex two areas from the city of Memphis are moving forward.

The city council approved taking the first steps to de-annex portions of Eads and Riverbottoms Tuesday night.

The portion of Riverbottoms is an area where nobody lives, while the Eads area contains 172 people and 67 homes.

After approval of the minutes next week, the city will work to remove these locations as part of the city's municipality.

