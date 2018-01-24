Security uses pepper spray to break up fight at Southland Mall - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Security uses pepper spray to break up fight at Southland Mall

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Security officers used pepper spray to break up a fight at Southland Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

The fight happened around 4:45 p.m.

Memphis Police Department confirm a man and woman have been detained for questioning.

A third person was treated for injuries suffered from the pepper spray.

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about what caused the fight, how security handled the situation, and what (if any) charges will be filed.

