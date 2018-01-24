Standoff with 'sovereign citizen' ends without injuries

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies and Shelby County SWAT were involved in a standoff on Birdwood Drive off East Shelby Drive.More >>
Ending homelessness at the earliest possible age, that's the goal of a new effort in the Bluff City.More >>
New requirements for barbers state that you must have a high school diploma or GED to enroll in cosmetology school. However, one Memphis father said it's unjust and hopes his struggle will spark the state to change that new law.More >>
Some Memphis City Council members want more time in office, and they're going to be asking voters to approve it.More >>
A man assaulted a ride share driver during a trip from Southaven to Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after police said she ran down her teenage brother with a car.More >>
On Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Karson Bailey Whitesell was shot. Whitesell died at the scene, the coroner said.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>
Earl Kimrey has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Mariah Woods, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday morning.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
