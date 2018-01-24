Sovereign citizen arrested after standoff with SCSO, SWAT teams - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Sovereign citizen arrested after standoff with SCSO, SWAT teams

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Joseph Johnson, 38 (Source: MPD) Joseph Johnson, 38 (Source: MPD)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The man who barricaded himself inside a Birdwood Drive home Wednesday night has been arrested. 

Joseph Johnson, 38, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. 

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies and Shelby County SWAT teams were called to the standoff.  

Earle Farrell, PIO for SCSO, said Johnson is a self-identified "sovereign citizen" and refused to leave the home for a few hours. 

WMC Action News 5 was told the standoff ended without any injuries. 

Deputies blocked the roads to enter the neighborhood. 

