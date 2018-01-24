Standoff with 'sovereign citizen' ends without injuries

Shelby County Sheriff's deputies and Shelby County SWAT were involved in a standoff on Birdwood Drive off East Shelby Drive.

Earle Farrell, PIO for SCSO, said the person is a self-identified "sovereign citizen" and refused to leave the home for a few hours.

WMC Action News 5 was told the standoff ended without any injuries.

Deputies blocked the roads to enter the neighborhood.

WMC5 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.