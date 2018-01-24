Crook rips off victim with cerebral palsy

Shelby County Sheriff's investigators want to catch the man who pulled off an elaborate scheme that took $800 from the account of a 21-year-old woman with cerebral palsy.

She also may not be his only victim.

"He deposited bogus checks, bogus checks in the amount of $1,500-$1,550 in her account and withdrew $800," said Detective Steve Bierbrodt with Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Bierbrodt said the victim had her pin number with her debit card, and that's how the crook was able to deposit the bogus checks into her account.

He said those checks were likely stolen.

The victim lost or had her debit card stolen in the Wolfchase area. Officials said a photo of the man was taken at a bank on Lamar Avenue.

Bierbrodt said banks can release part of the money deposited, and that's why the suspect could only get $800.

Investigators also said he may have done this to another victim.

"The bank I spoke with says they've got another victim with the same M.O.,” Bierbrodt said.

But this time, the suspect had a hoodie pulled over his face to hide his identity.

If you recognize the man at the ATM, turn him in by calling CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

