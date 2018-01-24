Sherra Wright to face Memphis judge over 7 years after Lorenzen was murdered

Thursday morning, Sherra Wright faces a Memphis judge in the murder of her ex-husband, former Grizzlies power forward Lorenzen Wright.

It all began July 18, 2010, when the last person to see Lorenzen Wright at her Collierville home five months after their divorce, was his ex-wife, Sherra Wright.

Four days later, his mother reported Lorenzen missing.

"He was fine. He was fine. And he's fine. And I can't believe anything other than that he's fine now," Sherra said on July 26, 2010.

The next week, Lorenzen's body was found on Callis Cutoff Road in southeast Memphis.

His mother, Deborah Marion, was devastated. Days after the discovery, neighbors told WMC Action News 5 they'd seen a large fire in Sherra's backyard in the sweltering July heat. But the case went cold.

Marion never gave up, holding vigils every year.

"His problem is he got murdered so I have to keep going. I can't stop," Marion said in July 2014.

Lorenzen's dad, Herb Wright, took Sherra to court for blowing through a million dollars of the kids' inheritance.

"This case is about spending money," Ruby Wharton, Herb's attorney, said in 2014.

Then, seven years after Lorenzen's disappearance, the murder weapon was discovered in a remote Walnut, Mississippi lake. Police did not say how officers knew where to look.

Less than a month later, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich announced Billy Turner was indicted for first-degree murder in the death of Lorenzen Wright.

Lorenzen's mother had an outburst when Turner was in court.

"How could you have murdered my son? That's what I need to know," Marion said at Turner's court appearance in December 2017.

Turner turned out to be a deacon in a church where Sherra was a minister.

Days later, Sherra was arrested for murder, appearing in a California court in a wheelchair.

After resisting extradition to Memphis, she soon agreed to come home and arrived at Jail East on Saturday.

