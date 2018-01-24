New bill would allow artists to make more money from streaming services

A new bill in Congress could mean more money in the pockets of Mid-South songwriters.

Senators on both sides of the aisle have introduced the "Music Modernization Act," which standardizes the licensing system and payments between companies that play songs and the people who write them.

Current laws on the books date back to 1909--way before music went digital.

"There's a thousand streaming services out there and none of them have the same rules at this point, so now this will, we had to have something that was fair to songwriters and the people that are playing the music and using the music," singer, songwriter Vicki Loveland said.

Songwriters said the old system kept their payments well below market value.

