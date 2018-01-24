Software company SAS partners with FedEx at U of M

More high-tech graduates will be ready to get to work in the Mid-South.

Wednesday, the software company SAS signed a partnership with the FedEx Institute of Technology at University of Memphis.

Our area is already big in the logistics industry because of FedEx, but the future will be finding ways to use data to make companies work faster and smarter.

The agreement includes creating a new training center that will teach students how to use computer analytics.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.