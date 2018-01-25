Grizzlies Outmatched By Spurs 108-85 In Shorthanded Duel

Both Memphis and San Antonio went into FedExForum limping on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies were without six players, and the Spurs were without four.

Grizz' leading scorer Tyreke Evans, missed the game with an illness, while the Spurs rested their leading scorer LaMarcus Aldridge, but San Antonio proved once again why its a perennial NBA power.

The Spurs out shot and out rebounded the Grizzlies, while forcing 18 turnovers to win 108-85.

San Antonio had eight players with double digit points, with former Grizzly Pau Gasol leading the way.

Gasol finished one assist short of a triple double, as he racked up 14 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists.

Spurs guard Patty Mills went 3-7 from beyond the arc, and picked up 15 points as San Antonio went 10-24 from three, compared to only 2-18 from downtown for the Grizzlies.

Marc Gasol led Memphis with 18 points and seven rebounds, but the Grizzlies mainly relied on their young talent.

Despite losing to San Antonio 108-85 tonight, J.B. Bickerstaff was glad his young players got experience matching up against the Spurs.

Rookie Dillon Brooks, who was named to the Rising Stars Challenge for the NBA All-Star Weekend in February earlier in the day, finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Second year center Deyonta Davis picked up 12 points and 5 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

"There's no better team to play against for young guys," Grizzlies interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

"I say that because it's a clinic of how to play the game the right way. When you watch them play it's amazing that it is so unique to our league.

The ball moves. They move. Doesn't matter who shoots it. They just throw the ball to the open man. It sounds simple, but it's the way the game is supposed to be played, and for our young guys it's a great opportunity to see what that feels like to have to play against that."

One of those young guys was rookie forward Ivan Rabb, who made the first start of his Grizzly career against the Spurs.

"Any time you get a chance to start in your rookie season I think that's a big deal," Rabb said.

"I learned a lot playing against a team like this, so that was big."

The loss dropped the Grizzlies to a 17-30 record on the season, and ended a five-game home winning streak.

Memphis hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday at FedExForum.

Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

