Sherra Wright expected in court, rain in the forecast, Flu linked to heart attacks?

Sherra Wright is expected to be in court this morning and with it we now know that some high profile attorneys are considering representing her. Former Memphis Police Director Buddy Chapman is comparing the case to the murder trial of James Earl Ray, saying it could be that big.

One of the most magical childhood fairy tales coming to life at The Orpheum. "Finding Neverland" is now open and ready to captivate Mid-South audiences. We'll take you behind-the-scenes this morning.

There will be another meeting today to discuss the closure of some Memphis-area Kroger stores. This comes as a potential plan for a community garden near one of the stores is gaining steam. We'll discuss this morning in a live report.

A new study confirms the importance of getting a flu vaccine ... especially for people with heart disease. Researchers found the chance of suffering a heart attack is six times higher within the first week of getting the flu.

A high honor for a Grizzlies rookie as the all star weekend gets closer. We'll tell you about it this morning on #wmc5.

Lots of sunshine today..temps right now around 30 degrees. It could get up to around 60 today. Details on the day and the weekend including a chance for rain. We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.

VIDEO: AZ woman shot in head during Vegas massacre prepares to leave hospital

Woman accused of intentionally running over teen brother

Dashcam video shows fatal police shooting

Sherra Wright to face Memphis judge over 7 years after Lorenzen was ...

MPD: Man sexually assaulted Uber driver



