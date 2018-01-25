Sherra Wright expected in court, rain in the forecast, Flu linked to heart attacks?

Happy Thursday morning!
Sherra Wright is expected to be in court this morning and with it we now know that some high profile attorneys are considering representing her. Former Memphis Police Director Buddy Chapman is comparing the case to the murder trial of James Earl Ray, saying it could be that big.
One of the most magical childhood fairy tales coming to life at The Orpheum. "Finding Neverland" is now open and ready to captivate Mid-South audiences. We'll take you behind-the-scenes this morning.
There will be another meeting today to discuss the closure of some Memphis-area Kroger stores. This comes as a potential plan for a community garden near one of the stores is gaining steam. We'll discuss this morning in a live report.
A new study confirms the importance of getting a flu vaccine ... especially for people with heart disease. Researchers found the chance of suffering a heart attack is six times higher within the first week of getting the flu.
A high honor for a Grizzlies rookie as the all star weekend gets closer. We'll tell you about it this morning on #wmc5.
Lots of sunshine today..temps right now around 30 degrees. It could get up to around 60 today. Details on the day and the weekend including a chance for rain. We have weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long on WMC Action News 5.
A new bill in congress could mean more money in the pockets of Mid-South songwriters.More >>
Thursday morning, Sherra Wright faces a Memphis judge in the murder of her ex-husband, former Grizzlies power forward Lorenzen Wright.More >>
More high-tech graduates will be ready to get to work in the Mid-South.More >>
Weeks after the grocery chain Kroger announced the closing of three of its locations in the Mid-South, community members are still upset.More >>
Security officers used pepper spray to break up a fight at Southland Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
