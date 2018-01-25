Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks to play in Rising Stars Challenge

The Memphis Grizzlies may not have any all-stars this season, but they'll still be represented at NBA's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

Rookie Dillon Brooks was selected for the Rising Stars Challenge on February 16. The game pits the best rookies and sophomores against each other.

Brooks has been somewhat of a revelation for the Grizzlies this year, starting 38 games while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.

The former Oregon Duck is one of three rookies to play in each of his team's game this season.

Brooks, a Canadian native, will play for the World team alongside stars like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Jamal Murray, and more. They'll take on Jason Tatum, Lonzo Ball, and the United States team.

Tipoff for the 2018 Rising Stars Challenge is 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16.

