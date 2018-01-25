3 on run after man shot during robbery

A person was shot at E's Cafe in Midtown on Thursday morning.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for three people after a man was shot several times during a robbery.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies may not have any all-stars this season, but they'll still be represented at NBA's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.More >>
Thursday morning, Sherra Wright faces a Memphis judge in the murder of her ex-husband, former Grizzlies power forward Lorenzen Wright.More >>
A new bill in congress could mean more money in the pockets of Mid-South songwriters.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
These items were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.More >>
The big cat used to roam most every state east of the Mississippi River, from the Canadian border and as far south as South Carolina and parts of Tennessee.More >>
A Hoover High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave over allegations of a racial slur used Friday.More >>
Commuters sitting at an intersection in Escambia County, Florida, Monday afternoon found the silence of waiting for the traffic signal to turn green broken by rapid gunfire, and the entire scary ordeal was caught on dashcam video.More >>
Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon has submitted her resignation amid outcry over school's handling of allegations against Larry Nassar.More >>
