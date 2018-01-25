3 on run after man shot during robbery

Memphis Police Department is looking for three people after a man was shot several times during a robbery.

The robbery happened around 2 a.m. Thursday near North Graham and Macon roads.

The 37-year-old was shot three times and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but now is expected to be OK.

Police believe the three suspects took off in a Jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

