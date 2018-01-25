Teen accidentally shot in head at Midtown cafe

A 17-year-old was shot in the head at E's Cafe in Midtown on Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened at the Union Avenue restaurant around 5 a.m.

The teen was shot in the head and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting was accidental.

It's unclear if anyone will face charges.

