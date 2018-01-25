2K free Tigers basketball tickets up for grabs

Two thousand free Memphis Tigers basketball tickers are up for grabs.

University of Memphis and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee are helping fill the stands by giving away free seats to the Tigers' upcoming game against Cincinnati.

Fans can come pick up the tickets at the ticket office inside the Penny Hardaway Hall of Fame at 570 Normal Street.

Each person is allowed a maximum of four tickets.

There will be two times for pickup:

Thursday from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The 9th-ranked Bearcats come into FedExForum Saturday night. Tipoff is 8 p.m.

