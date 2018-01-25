'Dream team 2' defends Lorenzen Wright's accused murderer

Sherra Wright appears before a Memphis judge for the first time. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Sherra Wright was back in Memphis to face the justice system after she was arrested for killing her ex-husband, former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright.

She faced a judge for the first time Thursday morning, but only for about three minutes.

Attorneys Blake Ballin and Steve Farese, Jr. requested and received 30 days to prepare for the case.

"We don't have any inside information yet. We know about what we've heard from our client," Blake said.

"I think she's calm, she understands the proceedings, and she's anxious to pursue representation," Farese, Jr. said.

Blake and Steve Jr. are the sons of prominent Memphis defense attorneys Leslie Ballin and Steve Farese Sr.

"That may be more important to other people than it is to us. This is our job. This is what we do on a daily basis. Sometimes the cases garner media attention and (sometimes) they don't," Farese, Jr. said.

The fathers were dubbed the Memphis Dream Team when they defended Mary Winkler in the 2007 trial for the murder of her husband. Thanks to the work of the Dream Team, Winkler was convicted of voluntary manslaughter, instead of first-degree murder.

Leslie and Steve Sr. said they will be assisting in the case if their sons are retained as Sherra's attorneys. Blake and Steve Jr. said they're working to come to an agreement to represent her.

"Anytime that you have a case where the victim is a celebrity or well-known person in the community, the main challenge is to make sure the truth is out there," Farese, Jr. said.

In court, Lorenzen's family and friends sat on one side and Sherra's on the other. Family friends said Lorenzen's mother Deborah Marion didn't speak to reporters afterward because the sight of Sherra made her so upset.

"Just told her to calm down, it will all be OK," Lorenzen's longtime friend Montae Nevels said. "I never could've fathomed that in a million years. I would've never thought that she would've been a suspect."

Prosecutors wouldn't say whether anyone else would be charged in Lorenzen Wright's killing.

"This is a case where we don't have all the attorneys on yet; we haven't even started. We've got a big process in front of us," Paul Hagerman with the Shelby County District Attorney's Office said.

They also wouldn't elaborate on any possible plea deals, but they did acknowledge the death penalty in the Sherra Wright case remains under consideration.

"There are a number of legal factors that have to be met before the death penalty can be sought. Based on what I know about this case so far, I'd be surprised if they moved forward in that manner," Blake Ballin said.

Sherra is scheduled to appear in Memphis court again on Feb. 26 at 9 a.m.

Sherra was arrested last month by U.S. Marshals in California.

She faces charges of being a fugitive from justice, first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder in the 2010 death of Lorenzen Wright.

Billy Turner is also charged with Lorenzen Wright's murder. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder after he was arrested in Memphis last month. He is also expected to be back in court on Feb. 26.

