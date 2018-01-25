LIVE: Sherra Wright faces Memphis judge for 1st time

When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast or live breaking news, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts in the above video player.

Sherra Wright is back in Memphis after her arrest for the murder of her ex-husband, former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen Wright.

Wright was arrested last month by U.S. Marshals in California. After agreeing to extradition, she appeared in court for the first time Thursday morning.

She faces charges of being a fugitive of justice, first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree murder in the 2010 death of Lorenzen Wright.

Billy Turner is also charged with Lorenzen Wright's murder. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder after he was arrested in Memphis last month.

