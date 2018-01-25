LIVE: Sherra Wright faces Memphis judge for 1st time

When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast or live breaking news, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts in the above video player.
A 17-year-old was shot in the head at E's Cafe in Midtown on Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A 17-year-old was shot in the head at E's Cafe in Midtown on Thursday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two thousand free Memphis Tigers basketball tickers are up for grabs.More >>
Two thousand free Memphis Tigers basketball tickers are up for grabs.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for three people after a man was shot several times during a robbery.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for three people after a man was shot several times during a robbery.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies may not have any all-stars this season, but they'll still be represented at NBA's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.More >>
The Memphis Grizzlies may not have any all-stars this season, but they'll still be represented at NBA's All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The remains of a 4-year-old boy who was found in a trash bag in September 2017 have been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
The former daycare owner pleaded no contest in the case and faced a maximum sentence of three years.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Police have released video of a fatal shooting at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Hoover City School officials accepted the resignation of the Hoover High Teacher who admitted to saying a racial slur to her students – twice.More >>
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.More >>
Joel Taylor, a star of Discovery Channel's 'Storm Chasers,' has died. He was 38.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>
She says there is no escaping God in her school. And although raised as a Christian, the teenager says the pressure to pray on campus has instead backfired and led to her losing her faith. Now the Webster Parish student is an agnostic living in the heart of America's Bible Belt. And for the first time, Kaylee Cole - a 17-year-old whose family contacted the ACLU upset over prayer at school - discusses why she has chosen to sue.More >>