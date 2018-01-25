Trader Joe's files for building permit in Germantown

The grocery store chain Trader Joe's has applied for a building permit for construction in Germantown.

The $750,000 building permit lists the tenant as Trader Joe's for the building at 2130 Exeter Road off Poplar Avenue. Up until this point, Trader Joe's has declined to confirm or deny rumors it would be opening a store in Germantown.

The vacant building in the Germantown Collection shopping center was once a Kroger.

In December, Trader Joe's website said the store was "coming soon in 2018."

