Hugh Freeze says he's remorseful for ‘private sin’

For the first time since last July, former Ole Miss head football coach Hugh Freeze made a public appearance after the discovery that he made calls to a female escort.

Freeze expressed remorse for what he calls "private sin" as he spoke Wednesday morning during a chapel service at Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.

He told students during the event that he thought he was done with what he thought was a private matter.

“I've struggled with why did a private matter between Jill and I, that I believed I was handling in the right way, have to go public, and then take so many different lives of its own,” Freeze said.

Jill Freeze also spoke at the event and said she forgave her husband because she knew "his heart."

Freeze did not address the NCAA violations that led to the discovery of the phone calls.

