'Shameful:' MPD says no new leads in catching 2-year-old’s killer

A manhunt is underway for the four people responsible for the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl.

Gov. Bill Haslam is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing Laylah Washington .

After seven months, Memphis Police Department said it has no leads in the investigation into the murder of 2-year-old Laylah Washington.

The little girl was killed while riding in the backseat of her mother's car in June 2017.

MPD said Memphis residents should be ashamed of the lack of information given in this case.

This case haunts Memphis investigators, and they said it should haunt the city too. They are calling on the community to help bring closure to the family.

It's been four months since MPD received a tip on the whereabouts of Laylah’s killer. The toddler's murder case is now cold.

“It's almost shameful that no one has come forward in this case,” said MPD Major Lambert Ross with the homicide division. “This was a baby. This was a baby.”

Police said a fight last summer in a parking lot near Kirby and Winchester between Laylah's mother and another driver led to the shooting.

The 2-year-old died three days later from a gunshot wound to the head. She would have been 3 years old on Valentine's Day.

“This case has consumed hundreds of man hours because we are not going to give up on solving this case,” Maj. Ross said. “There is someone who knows what's going on.”

Since that June night, MPD said it has received more than 50 tips resulting in 48 interviews and seven arrests, but all unrelated to the case.

The leads took the investigation out of the city and even out of state but have all ultimately turned out to be dead ends.

Investigators continue to work around the clock, still hoping to bring the family closure.

“You want so bad to be able to make that phone call one day to let them know that we got him, that we've solved this case,” Maj. Ross said.

But it's a case where grainy, dark surveillance video of these cars are investigators' only true lead. Plus, it's a case they've never been able to attach to a person of interest.

There's still a $22,000 reward for any with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the toddler's killer.

If you have any information that can help police make an arrest, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.