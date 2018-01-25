Ride share drivers, passengers protected from misconduct

In the wake of a ride share driver being sexually assaulted while on the job, Mid-South attorneys are making sure drivers and riders alike know their rights.

Jeffrey Kollat faces sexual assault charges for what he's accused of doing to an Uber driver in January.

Also in January, a Mid-South woman said a Lyft driver kidnapped her.

Nahon, Saharovich & Trotz attorney Glen Vines said passengers and drivers have legal protections.

Vines said drivers and passengers can always press charges in criminal court if a crime is committed.

In civil court, drivers should have legal protections under the Tennessee Workers Compensation Act. Meanwhile, passengers would have a case if the company who hired the driver did not extensively screen the offending driver.

Uber and Lyft both say they perform background checks on their drivers. Plus, they have a hotline passengers can call if something happens on their rides.

Uber also offers this advice for passengers for increased protection: "Sit in the backseat, share your trip details with a friend, and follow your intuition."

