Care home not at fault in Memphis woman's death

The investigation into a care home where a woman walked away from hours before she died is complete.

Sheley Thompson, 44, lived at Taylor Brown Garden Healthcare facility on Lucy Avenue. She got into an argument and left the center the night of Jan. 16; she was found dead in front of City Hall the next morning.

Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse (TDMHSA) opened an investigation into Taylor Brown Garden Healthcare after learning of Thompson's death.

State officials with the TDMHSA said the investigation is now closed and no faults were found with the facility.

WMC Action News 5 uncovered previous inspections of the facility. All of the facility's properties passed those inspections.

Taylor Brown Garden Healthcare is a non-locked facility, meaning the people staying there are free to come and go as they please. Because of that, the facility could not have stopped Thompson from leaving, no matter how cold outside or dangerous it was for her to leave.

WMC Action News 5 called Ivory Brown, the owner of Taylor Brown Garden Healthcare, and she declined to comment.

