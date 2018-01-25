17 years after Maniax played in Memphis, XFL announces return

The XFL is making a comeback in 2020.

WWE CEO Vince McMahon announced his intentions on Thursday to revive the league that lasted only one year in 2001.

McMahon said the league will have eight teams--the same number that competed during its one and only season--and a 10-game regular season beginning in late January or early February.

Memphis Maniax were one of the eight original teams, along with Orlando Rage, Chicago Enforcers, New York/New Jersey Hitmen, Birmingham Thunderbolts, Los Angles Extreme, San Francisco Demons, and Las Vegas Outlaws.

McMahon said they are nowhere near ready to choose which cities will have teams during the league's second attempt.

Steve Ehrhart, the former vice president and general manager of Memphis Maniax, said Memphis has a great pool of talent to choose from in the event the Bluff City gets a team again.

“There’s an awful lot of players that want to play pro-football in the nation today. Plenty of great coaches around to have jobs, too. Memphis always had some of the best teams in the spring leagues,” Ehrhart said. Ehrhart is currently the executive director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

McMahon stressed that the new XFL will "give the game of football back to the fans."

"The new XFL will be fan-centric with all the things you like to see and less of the things you don’t,” he said.

