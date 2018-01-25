The latest on weekend rain and how much to expect

After a relatively dry pattern for much of the week, a cold front combining with Gulf moisture will produce rain for much of the Mid-South this weekend.

Current forecast data indicates rain developing west of the Mississippi River in advance of a cold front during the early morning hours Saturday and then gradually spreading east into West Tennessee and North Mississippi throughout the day.

At this time no severe weather is expected with this system, but there is the possibility that some thunder and lightning will develop along the front as it moves from west to east.

Light showers are likely during the morning with periods of a few heavier showers during the afternoon. Rain is expected over the area for much of the day and then gradually ending from west to east during the evening and overnight hours Saturday.

It is possible that a few showers linger into northeastern Mississippi in the early morning hours Sunday but most if not all of the rain is expected to exit the area by 8 a.m. Sunday.

Forecast models have been consistent in showing about a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain for much of the area with a few areas receiving as much as an inch of rain.

Thursday forecast model data was also indicating a rapid clearing of clouds around by midday Sunday allowing the weekend to end with sunshine.

Temperatures behind the main cold front Saturday will not fall dramatically due to a more westerly flow aloft although winds at the surface will shift to the north Saturday afternoon.

However, a weak secondary front Sunday moving from north to south with bring a brief shot of cold air into the area Sunday night into Monday.

Make sure you have the First Alert Weather app on your smartphone or iPad so that you have the latest weather information as it comes in and access to radar as the system moves through the Mid-South this weekend.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.