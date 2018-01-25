Man uses fraudulent credit cards to buy over $700 of liquor

Shelby County Sheriff's investigators said a man spent hundreds of dollars at a liquor store with fraudulent or stolen credit and debit cards.

He visited on several occasions, and he could have hit more than one liquor store.

"I'm kind of angry. I'm losing $740, and he's stealing someone else's credit cards, I guess," store owner Sonny Patel said.

Patel owns Happy Liquor and Wine on Whitten Road. He just found out a big spender customer charged more than $700 for liquor in mid-December, and the charge came back fraudulent.

Patel said this man came to his store four times. He bought expensive liquor like Hennessy, Patron, Ciroc, and more. Patel asked the guy when he came into the store if he was having a big party with all of that liquor.

He said the man told him his father was having a party, and they were going to sell the liquor at the party and make money.

The guy would come in at times with different credit cards and some that didn't work. He told him the man needed ID, and the man produced it. He also knew the pin numbers for the debit cards he used.

"He's a very young looking guy," Patel said.

The man didn't talk much, and after the fourth visit he never came back. Patel would like to see him again because he now has the number to the Shelby County detective who would like to catch this guy.

"I hope he comes back and I can call," Patel said.

Patel said the suspect was driving a white Dodge Charger.

If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

