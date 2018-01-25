Father hopes new surveillance video will catch son’s killers

A Memphis father is sharing a new video that he hopes will catch his son’s killers.

Johnathan Booker, 25, was shot and killed in the Edge District in December 2017.

His father, Troy, hopes it's enough to solve his son’s murder, and his family is not giving up.

“I just want his killers caught,” Troy said.

The video is hard to watch for Troy and his family.

Police released video in December showing men returning gunfire. Investigators said those men are persons of interests after a shooting that killed Jonathan on Dec. 3.

Troy, on a mission to get justice, obtained video surveillance from a nearby business showing different angles hoping it can lead police to his son's killers.

“It shouldn't be hard to identify the people involved,” Troy said.

The video shows four men after shots were fired get inside the same car that police called a vehicle of interest.

But Troy questions how this car and the men inside were able to leave what appeared to be an active crime scene.

He also has video before the shooting of two of the vehicles of interests parked.

“They should have seen the tag because it's right there from that angle that you see down the street,” Troy said.

He wants more to be done to catch his son's killer from police and the community.

“If any witnesses saw anything, come forward, give police information so they can catch these guys,” Troy said.

Police said they've seen the video Troy has and they're still investigating.

Johnathan was engaged and had plans on getting married sometime this year.

