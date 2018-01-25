Father hopes new surveillance video will catch son’s killers

A Memphis father is sharing a new video that he hopes will catch his son’s killers.More >>
A Memphis Startup dedicated to helping people with autism has found itself in a David vs. Goliath fight with a household name.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's investigators said a man spent hundreds of dollars at a liquor store with fraudulent or stolen credit and debit cards.More >>
