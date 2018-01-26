McCowan scores 23, No. 2 Mississippi St beats Florida 90-53

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - Teaira McCowan scored 23 points, Victoria Vivians added 17 and No. 2 Mississippi State earned its best start to a season in program history with a 90-53 victory over Florida on Thursday night.

Mississippi State (21-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) shot 54 percent from the field, including 67 percent in the second half. Blair Schaefer added 15 points, making 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range.

Florida (10-11, 2-6) briefly made things interesting in the second quarter, cutting a 10-point deficit to 22-20 thanks to a 10-2 run.

But the Bulldogs responded with the next 13 points - seven from Vivians and six from Schaefer - to create some separation and take a 35-23 lead into halftime.

The Gators could never get any closer. Mississippi State pushed out to a 66-37 lead by the end of the third quarter and cruised to its 21st straight victory.

Florida was led Funda Nakkasoglu, who scored 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting.

Florida: The Gators came into the game with some confidence after winning back-to-back league games against Arkansas and Ole Miss. They had some good moments against the Bulldogs - especially in the first half - but are still facing a talent deficit in coach Cameron Newbauer's first season.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs looked a little sluggish early, which wasn't surprising since they were coming off an impressive 71-52 win over then-No. 6 Tennessee. Mississippi State recovered thanks to a balanced effort from Schaefer, Vivians and McCowan.

Florida hosts No. 21 Georgia on Sunday.

Mississippi State travels to play at Ole Miss on Sunday.

