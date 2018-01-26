2-day clinic offers free dental care for Mid-South

A clinic in Memphis is offering free dental care for hundreds this weekend.More >>
A clinic in Memphis is offering free dental care for hundreds this weekend.More >>
A Mid-South town is catching heat for notifying residents that they were breaking a town ordinance, since the town was breaking the exact same rule.More >>
A Mid-South town is catching heat for notifying residents that they were breaking a town ordinance, since the town was breaking the exact same rule.More >>
A Memphis Startup dedicated to helping people with autism has found itself in a David vs. Goliath fight with a household name.More >>
A Memphis Startup dedicated to helping people with autism has found itself in a David vs. Goliath fight with a household name.More >>
A Memphis father is sharing a new video that he hopes will catch his son’s killers.More >>
A Memphis father is sharing a new video that he hopes will catch his son’s killers.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
Millions of viewers who have fallen in love with the fictional Pearson family on the show "This Is Us" saw something dramatic and sad happen on the most recent episode, and as a result, many are angry with a common household small appliance.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
He hasn’t forgotten where he came from though, or all the people that supported him in his youth.More >>
He hasn’t forgotten where he came from though, or all the people that supported him in his youth.More >>