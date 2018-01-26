2-day clinic offers free dental care for Mid-South

A look at last year's event (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A clinic in Memphis is offering free dental care for hundreds this weekend.

The two-day Mission of Mercy clinic kicked off at 6 a.m. Friday at Bellevue Baptist Church and runs through 4 p.m.

The goal was to offer free dental care to under served and uninsured people in the Mid-South.

It's the third year of the clinic, which will go through Saturday as well during the same hours.

There are no eligibility or income requirements to attend, and there is no need for appointments--people will be taken care of on a first come, first serve basis.

Dentists will provide cleanings, fillings, and extractions--one per patient per day.

The clinic is open to adults and children 2 years and older.

