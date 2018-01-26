Man arrested for killing teen in social media dispute

For so many Memphis families, the rise in juvenile homicides last year is sickening. Now, not even in 10 days into a new year, many said things don't seem any better.More >>
For so many Memphis families, the rise in juvenile homicides last year is sickening. Now, not even in 10 days into a new year, many said things don't seem any better.More >>
A photographer captured video of two bald eagles floating down the Mississippi River on a chunk of ice.More >>
A photographer captured video of two bald eagles floating down the Mississippi River on a chunk of ice.More >>
A clinic in Memphis is offering free dental care for hundreds this weekend.More >>
A clinic in Memphis is offering free dental care for hundreds this weekend.More >>
Whether it's a Broadway musical opening at the Orpheum Theater or Super Bowl 2018 ... there are a lot of Great Things happening in the Mid-south and for mid-southerners ... here are this week's 5 ... Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski and Eagles kicker Jake Elliott are both former University of Memphis standouts. Gostkowski, who'd one of the best kickers in the league since his arrival in 2006, is no stranger to the big game ... already owning two Sup...More >>
Whether it's a Broadway musical opening at the Orpheum Theater or Super Bowl 2018, there are a lot of great things happening in the Mid-South and for Mid-Southerners, here are five from this week.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a teen girl over a social media disagreement.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a teen girl over a social media disagreement.More >>
Attorneys for the city of Memphis and a nonprofit contend it's too late for a judge to tell them how to manage Confederate statues removed from two parks.More >>
Attorneys for the city of Memphis and a nonprofit contend it's too late for a judge to tell them how to manage Confederate statues removed from two parks.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
In an attempt to rescue a kidnapping victim, an FBI agent shot him. It happened at a home in northeast Houston early Thursday morning.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >>
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.More >>
Using dye meant for human hair badly injured Violet a little Maltese-mix. She’s nearly three months into her recovery.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
After a domestic incident unfolded this week in northern Kentucky, a resident took a picture of a rifle leaning up against a nearby car and uploaded it to Facebook.More >>
After a domestic incident unfolded this week in northern Kentucky, a resident took a picture of a rifle leaning up against a nearby car and uploaded it to Facebook.More >>