Man arrested for killing teen in social media dispute - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man arrested for killing teen in social media dispute

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Dominique Holman (Source: SCSO) Dominique Holman (Source: SCSO)

  • Also on WMCTV.COMMore>>

  • Girl, 14, shot and killed in her own home

    Girl, 14, shot and killed in her own home

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 3:43 PM EST2018-01-10 20:43:09 GMT
    Gabby Harris (Source: GoFundMe)Gabby Harris (Source: GoFundMe)

    For so many Memphis families, the rise in juvenile homicides last year is sickening. Now, not even in 10 days into a new year, many said things don't seem any better.

    More >>

    For so many Memphis families, the rise in juvenile homicides last year is sickening. Now, not even in 10 days into a new year, many said things don't seem any better.

    More >>
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a teen girl over a social media disagreement.

Investigators said Dominique Holman, 20, shot and killed teen Gabrielle Harris on January 7 in Whitehaven.

Harris was shot while she stood in her kitchen. The bullet that killed her was fired from the home's carport; it went through a window and hit Harris while she was washing dishes.

Holman was arrested Thursday for Harris' murder.

Holman told police shot into the house because he was upset with someone threatening to put his personal information on social media. Holeman was on probation for aggravated burglary and theft when he pulled the trigger, shooting Harris.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly