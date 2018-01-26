Man arrested for killing teen in social media dispute

For so many Memphis families, the rise in juvenile homicides last year is sickening. Now, not even in 10 days into a new year, many said things don't seem any better.

Girl, 14, shot and killed in her own home

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a teen girl over a social media disagreement.

Investigators said Dominique Holman, 20, shot and killed teen Gabrielle Harris on January 7 in Whitehaven.

Harris was shot while she stood in her kitchen. The bullet that killed her was fired from the home's carport; it went through a window and hit Harris while she was washing dishes.

Holman was arrested Thursday for Harris' murder.

Holman told police shot into the house because he was upset with someone threatening to put his personal information on social media. Holeman was on probation for aggravated burglary and theft when he pulled the trigger, shooting Harris.

