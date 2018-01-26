'We must do better:' Man arrested for killing teen over social media dispute

For so many Memphis families, the rise in juvenile homicides last year is sickening. Now, not even in 10 days into a new year, many said things don't seem any better.

For so many Memphis families, the rise in juvenile homicides last year is sickening. Now, not even in 10 days into a new year, many said things don't seem any better.

Girl, 14, shot and killed in her own home

Girl, 14, shot and killed in her own home

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a teen girl over a social media disagreement.

Investigators said Dominique Holman, 20, shot and killed teen Gabrielle Harris on Jan. 7 in Whitehaven.

Harris was shot while she stood in her kitchen. The bullet that killed her was fired from the home's carport; it went through a window and hit Harris while she was washing dishes.

"When they called me and told me, I just didn't want to believe it. She was gone," Gabrielle's grandmother Rosa Harris said. "She was just so full of life. Smart."

Holman was arrested Thursday for Harris' murder.

Holman told police he shot into the house because he was upset with someone from Gabrielle's family threatening to put his personal information on social media. Holman was on probation for aggravated burglary and theft when he pulled the trigger, shooting Harris.

"This is a case where a disagreement between two acquaintances spiraled out of control and cost an innocent teen her life," MPD Deputy Chief Mike Shearin said.

Police won't say which relative Holman was after but did say the person was not at the house when the shooting happened.

"Memphis, we must do better. We all must seek better means of conflict resolution," Shearin said.

Holman is now in jail charged with first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is due in court again Monday.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.