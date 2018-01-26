'We must do better:' Man arrested for killing teen over social media dispute

For so many Memphis families, the rise in juvenile homicides last year is sickening. Now, not even in 10 days into a new year, many said things don't seem any better.

For so many Memphis families, the rise in juvenile homicides last year is sickening. Now, not even in 10 days into a new year, many said things don't seem any better.

Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a teen girl over a social media disagreement.

Investigators said Dominique Holman, 20, shot and killed teen Gabrielle Harris on Jan. 7 in Whitehaven.

"She was my angel," Bridgett Harris, Gabrielle's mother, said. "The hardest thing is not being able to hear her laugh again."

Harris was shot while she stood in her kitchen. The bullet that killed her was fired from the home's carport; it went through a window and hit Harris while she was washing dishes.

"When they called me and told me, I just didn't want to believe it. She was gone," Gabrielle's grandmother Rosa Harris said. "She was just so full of life. Smart."

Gabrielle was killed in front of her mom, grandmother, and two younger sisters inside the home. Although horrific, Bridgett said she's thankful she held her daughter in her arms as she passed away.

"I was able to tell her 'I love you, calm down. Mommy loves you, the paramedics are on the way, calm down, we're here.' I was able to talk to her and she could talk to me back until her last breath. Everybody don't get that," Bridgett said.

Holman was arrested Thursday for Harris' murder.

"We don't give our homicide or police department enough credit, they were on it," Bridgett said.

Holman told police he shot into the house because he was upset with someone from Gabrielle's family threatening to put his personal information on social media. Holman was on probation for aggravated burglary and theft when he pulled the trigger, shooting Harris.

"This is a case where a disagreement between two acquaintances spiraled out of control and cost an innocent teen her life," MPD Deputy Chief Mike Shearin said.

Police won't say which relative Holman was after but did say the person was not at the house when the shooting happened.

"Memphis, we must do better. We all must seek better means of conflict resolution," Shearin said.

Bridgett is creating positivity out of tragedy. She's starting a scholarship fund in Gabby Harris' name at First South Bank to help those affected by violence go to college and welcomes any donations to the fund.

"Gabby loved, like, life. And so I want somebody else to have a part of life through her honor," Bridgett said.

Holman is now in jail charged with first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He is due in court again Monday.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.