Attorneys: 'Too late' for suit in Confederate statue removal

A photographer captured video of two bald eagles floating down the Mississippi River on a chunk of ice.More >>
A photographer captured video of two bald eagles floating down the Mississippi River on a chunk of ice.More >>
A clinic in Memphis is offering free dental care for hundreds this weekend.More >>
A clinic in Memphis is offering free dental care for hundreds this weekend.More >>
Whether it's a Broadway musical opening at the Orpheum Theater or Super Bowl 2018 ... there are a lot of Great Things happening in the Mid-south and for mid-southerners ... here are this week's 5 ... Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski and Eagles kicker Jake Elliott are both former University of Memphis standouts. Gostkowski, who'd one of the best kickers in the league since his arrival in 2006, is no stranger to the big game ... already owning two Sup...More >>
Whether it's a Broadway musical opening at the Orpheum Theater or Super Bowl 2018, there are a lot of great things happening in the Mid-South and for Mid-Southerners, here are five from this week.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a teen girl over a social media disagreement.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a teen girl over a social media disagreement.More >>
Attorneys for the city of Memphis and a nonprofit contend it's too late for a judge to tell them how to manage Confederate statues removed from two parks.More >>
Attorneys for the city of Memphis and a nonprofit contend it's too late for a judge to tell them how to manage Confederate statues removed from two parks.More >>