Attorneys: 'Too late' for suit in Confederate statue removal

The statue of Nathan Bedford Forrest, which has since been removed from Health Sciences Park. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Attorneys for the city of Memphis and a nonprofit contend it's too late for a judge to tell them how to manage Confederate statues removed from two parks.

In Davidson County Chancery Court Thursday, Allan Wade representing Memphis and Chris Vescovo with Memphis Greenspace Inc. said state law permitted Memphis to sell two parks last month to the nonprofit, which removed three Confederate statues, including one of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans Nathan Bedford Forrest Camp No. 215 have sued to access the statues and ensure safekeeping while multiple legal challenges proceed.

Group Attorney Doug Jones argued Memphis and the nonprofit broke state law, which makes it difficult to move Confederate statues on public grounds.

Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle says she'll issue a decision Monday.

