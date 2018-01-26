Bald eagles float down MS River on ice - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bald eagles float down MS River on ice

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Facebook/Nature First) (Source: Facebook/Nature First)
(WMC) -

A photographer captured video of two bald eagles floating down the Mississippi River on a chunk of ice.

The unique sight happened near Lock and Dam No. 18 in Illinois.

Nature First shared the video on Facebook, which has since been viewed million of times.

