SCS billboards featuring Yo Gotti, others seen in Memphis

Several new billboards have popped up in Memphis.

One featuring Memphis rap artist Yo Gotti was spotted near the intersection of South Bellevue Boulevard and Walker Avenue.

The billboard says "Product of Public Schools" and has the Shelby County Schools logo on the bottom right corner.

Yo Gotti, who's real name is Mario Mims, is a graduate of Trezevant High School.

A similar billboard featuring Devin Steel, a Central High School graduate who works for K97, was also seen in Memphis.

WMC Action News 5 has reached out Shelby County Schools for comment on the new billboards, but have not heard back at this time.

