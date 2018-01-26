SCS billboard featuring Yo Gotti removed less than 24 hours later

One person is dead following a four-car crash involving an 18-wheeler in Frayser.More >>
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx says it'll be giving wage increases, bonuses and make a voluntary $1.5 billion contribution to the company's pension plan, citing recent tax reform legislation.More >>
A procession took over Beale Street on Friday to honor Memphis music icon Preston Shannon.More >>
Attorneys in talks to defend Sherra Wright in her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright's murder said it's too soon to predict if they would ask for a change of venue in the case.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of shooting a teen girl over a social media disagreement.More >>
According to Memphis Police Department, one of the city's latest shootings stemmed from a dangerous new internet challenge.More >>
One of the teenagers high-fived their allergic classmate with a hand covered in pineapple juice, police say, knowing she could go into anaphylactic shock.More >>
It’s a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.More >>
An Oregon family wants to warn everyone that even healthy adults can die from flu complications after losing their loved one.More >>
The Kentucky State Police has finished processing the crime scene at Marshall County High School after two students died and several were injured after a shooting on Tuesday, January 23.More >>
Potter County officials are asking for information after a family came home to find their house burglarized and their pets dead.More >>
A man and a woman were arrested in the case, with the man telling police he borrowed the car in order to impress the woman.More >>
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >>
