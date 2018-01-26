Middle school aide arrested for sexual misconduct with student

A middle school classroom aide is behind bars accused of sexual misconduct with a child.

Wynne Public Schools said Lee Walker was suspended and recommended for termination following reports he made sexual advances toward a child in his classroom.

Walker was arrested and charged with sexually grooming a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and sexual indecency with a child.

Wynne Public Schools said it is working with police to assist in the investigation.

"Mr. Lee Walker is employed as a classroom aide at Wynne Junior High School. On January 5 th a female student reported that something inappropriate had taken place that day in the classroom. After an investigation Mr. Walker was suspended on January 8th and given a letter of recommendation of termination. According to due process Mr. Walker may ask for a hearing before the Wynne School Board on the recommendation of termination. We know that parents are concerned and we are working with the Wynne Police Department on this matter."

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.