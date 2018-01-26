Middle school students pledge to stomp out bullying

In recent weeks we’ve seen violence in local malls and inside schools in other parts of the country. With that in mind, Cordova Middle School held a special program to encourage kids to be kind to one another.

Friday morning, hundreds of seventh and eighth graders took part in the Better Beyond Belief assembly.

Students heard from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, parents, community leaders, and fellow students.

The goal: to foster a culture of kindness, respect, and empathy and to stomp out bullying.

The students shared testimonials of bullying and repeated aloud the pledge to end it.

“By signing this pledge, I agree to support students who are bullied” were just some of the words that echoed through the middle school’s gymnasium.

A former middle school student Fletcher Cleaves also spoke during the program inspiring student through his triumph over tragedy, after a distracted driver turned the College football scholarship recipient into a paraplegic. Fletcher speaks to youth all over the country.

Shelby County District Attorney Truancy Reduction Program Director Megan Pietrowski shared her personal story of surviving a parent with drug addiction and invited students to share their stories in D.A. Amy Weirich’s "Do the Write Thing Challenge” to help young people get involved in ending youth violence.

For more on the challenge, click this link.

