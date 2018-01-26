Middle school students take pledge to prevent bullying

In recent weeks we've seen violence in our malls and inside schools across the country.

Cordova Middle School held a special program Friday to encourage kids to be kind to one another.

Hundreds of 7th and 8th graders took part in the Better Beyond Belief assembly. Their goal is to foster a culture of kindness, respect, and empathy and stomp out bullying.

Students shared testimonials of bullying and repeated the pledge to end it out loud.

They also heard from the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, parents, community leaders, and fellow students.

The DA's Truancy Reduction Program Director also invited students to share the "Do the Write Thing Challenge."

For more on the challenge, click this link.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.