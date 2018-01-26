Attorney: Sherra Wright could seek different venue for trial

Sherra Wright appears before a Memphis judge for the first time. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Attorneys in talks to defend Sherra Wright in her ex-husband Lorenzen Wright's murder said it's too soon to predict if they would ask for a change of venue in the case.

Sherra Wright appeared before a Shelby County judge for the first time Thursday. Her arraignment was postponed for 30 days while she completes the process of hiring attorneys.

Blake Ballin and Steve Farese Jr., the sons of two well-known Memphis defense attorneys, said a deal to represent Sherra is still in the works.

WMC Action News 5 asked whether they'd try to seek a change of venue because of publicity, and they said the decision would fall back on what Sherra wants.

"We would certainly assess the evidence, we'd assess the media coverage and discuss that with the client, but ultimately that would be her decision and her decision alone," Farese, Jr. said.

The other defendant in the case, Billy Turner, is expected back in court Monday where his court date will be pushed back.

Both Turner and Sherra Wright will then appear together in court on Feb. 26.

