SCS rolls out new online transfer process

Shelby County Schools unveiled a bold new plan when it comes to one of its annual traditions.

Even though they said it will be easier overall, it still features changes thousands of parents will need to be aware of.

No more waiting in line, no more camping out. Shelby County Schools is getting ready for Monday's online roll-out for students wanting to transfer schools in the fall.

“Now you can apply for any one of our schools in the districts, even if it's an Optional School at the same time,” Dr. Angela Hargrave, director of SEED said.

The transfer process starts Monday, January 29 at 10 a.m., and it's first come, first serve.

“Parents must have an email address,” Stacey Davis, manager of student enrollment said. “That's the way the information will be distributed to them.”

All you have to do is visit the SCS homepage and search the Optional Schools tab for optional schools or the General Choice tap for other school transfers.

“They can select up to two schools,” Davis said.

Fill out the one-page application and you're done.

If you don't have a computer, try your smartphone or go to any school during school hours, the library or the parent welcome center on Avery Avenue.

SCS said the district is ready to handle the online transfer process.

“We've been working very closely with our IT department to make sure we're ready for that,” Hargrave said.

It's great for parents like Elda Medraunu who has a fourth grader and has considered transferring her daughter to a different school down the line.

“I think it's very convenient,” Medraunu said. “I like it very much. It's just going to help the community and the parents to get the kids in school on time.”

The regular fall registration starts later this spring.

