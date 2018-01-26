1 killed in Frayser car crash involving 18-wheeler - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 killed in Frayser car crash involving 18-wheeler

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One person is dead following a four-car crash involving an 18-wheeler in Frayser.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Thomas Street.

Memphis Police Department confirmed one person died in the crash. First responders are evaluating other injuries.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly